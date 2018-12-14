Telangana: KCR appoints son KT Rama Rao as TRS working president

[India] Dec 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son and Siricilla MLA KT Rama Rao has been appointed as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party working president on Friday.

"KCR wanted to entrust the responsibility of party affairs to a most trusted and efficient person, since he would be preoccupied with the governance activities like expediting construction of irrigation projects and also to implement the electoral promises in letter and spirit," an official statement from TRS said.

KT Rama Rao will now look after various responsibilities such as the enrolment of party membership and constructing party offices in districts. "The Chief Minister strongly believes that the working style, commitment, direction and leadership qualities of KTR will handle the party efficiently and effectively," the statement stated.

In 2001, KCR laid the foundation of TRS party to create a political platform for the separate Telangana movement. "TRS party took the movement to a logical end and achieved the goal of statehood to Telangana. Consequent to the formation of TRS government in Telangana in 2014, KCR took the initiative of building Bangaru (Golden) Telangana. As Telangana people have immense faith and confidence; they overwhelmingly supported the party and elected it with a landslide victory in the recent Assembly elections," the statement added.

On Tuesday, KCR declared that he would be soon forming a non-BJP and non-Congress national party with a consortium of various regional parties. (ANI)