Telangana: KCR appoints son KT Rama Rao as TRS working president

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son and Siricilla MLA KT Rama Rao has been appointed as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party working president on Friday. K. Chandrashekar Rao was sworn in by Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan as the second chief minister of Telangana on Thursday.

Several leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) congratulated KTR after he was appointed as the working president of the party.

KTR called on some senior leaders, former ministers and party functionaries at their respective residences and sought their blessings and support. Furthermore, leaders thronged Pragathi Bhavan and later Telangana Bhavan to greet the new Working President.

KTR called on TRS General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao at the latter's residence. He also went and sought the blessings and support of former Home Minister Nayani Narsimha Reddy and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao. Harish Rao congratulated KTR and said the two leaders would work together in the future for the betterment of the state. The newly-appointed working president also called on Home Minister Md Mehmood Ali at the latter's residence. Later, KTR went to Telangana Bhavan and garlanded the statue of "Telangana Thalli" and party ideologue Prof K Jayashankar. All leaders congratulated KTR for the services he has been rendering to the party, including former ministers Jagadeesh Reddy, A Indrakaran Reddy, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Etela Rajender, and Jupalli Krishna Rao, all of whom were of the view that KTR had the necessary expertise, gift of the gab and dexterity in leading the party. (ANI)