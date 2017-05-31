Telangana: KCR orders 'anti-corruption' raids on 141 registration offices

[India], May 31 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) held a high-level review meeting on the Stamps and registration department yesterday and instructed the officials concerned to take stringent measures to prevent corruption and illegal activity in the Registrations department and prepare tough guidelines, if need be.

The police have been instructed to conduct raids on 141 Registration offices across the state, seize the documents, which are not uploaded. The police department has constituted Flying Squads for the purpose. The Flying Squads are going to raid the Registration offices. The instructions are given to the police to take immediate action against the irregularities.

The Chief Minister expressed his unhappiness and anger over the state of affairs in the registration department and wanted an immediate action to eradicate corruption and remedial action to clean up the system.

"Action is taken against the guilty and further action will also be taken against all those involved. Registering government lands is illegal and such registrations are not accepted. The government land in Miyapur though registered there is no legality to it. The land is not transferred. The government land is very much under the government's possession. Private persons used the Survey Numbers for registration to get loans. The land is not alienated and hence people should not worry. There is no truth in reports that government land is in the hands of the private persons," the CM clarified.

The CM said there is an apprehension among people that unless they bribe registrations will not take place. "This situation should change and reforms should come in the Registration department. There is a need to total clean up, overhaul and if need be prepare new guidelines and without spending even a rupee as bribe the registrations should take place," the CM told officials.

He wanted the department to put an end to the practice of anywhere registration and each Sub Registrar should register the properties under his jurisdiction only. The officials accordingly issued the orders.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials are instructed to keep a close vigil on the activities in the Sub registrar offices all over the States whenever an offence is committed and criminal cases should be booked. The Chief Minister also instructed the ACB officials to investigate where the irregularities are going to take place and nab the culprits.

The Special discretionary powers given to Sub Registrars and Registrars under Section 47 A have been withdrawn and orders in this regard are issued immediately by the officials.

The CID has been entrusted with conducting a thorough probe on the Miyapur government land registration case.

Balanagar Sub Registrar Mohammed Yousuf, Medchel Sub Registrar Ramesh Chandra Reddy are suspended while Kukatpally Sub Registrar Srinivas Rao has already been suspended.

Police have registered criminal cases against the three accused that are facing corruption and irregularities charges. Srinivas Rao has already been arrested and sent to the remand.

The government got information that all the Benami transactions are not being uploaded by the officials in collusion with those registering the documents. The government came to know that there are about 20 per cent of such registrations.

The Chief Minister has studied both the Central and state registrations' Acts. He wanted transfer of the employees who are longstanding at one place. He also instructed the officials to change the guidelines, and methods that may give opportunity to commit irregularities and lead to corruption. (ANI)