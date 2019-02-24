Telangana: Malla Reddy takes charge as minister, thanks CM KCR for reposing faith in him

, [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Telangana Legislator C H Malla Reddy took charge as Minister of Labour, Women and Child Welfare in Telangana Secretariat on Sunday.

Reddy thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao for reposing faith in him.

Talking to media, Reddy said that he will work for the development of labour, employment, women and child welfare departments which are given to him.

He promised jobs for the youth and justice to the workers. He claimed that KCR schemes are already running successfully in the state.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR won a second term with an overwhelming majority. KCR led TRS won 88 out of 119 legislative seats in the recently held elections. (ANI)