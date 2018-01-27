  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Telangana: Man arrested moments before committing murder

Telangana: Man arrested moments before committing murder

Last Updated: Sat, Jan 27, 2018 08:02 hrs

[India], Jan. 27 (ANI): Telangana Police apprehended a man on Friday, moments before he was allegedly about to commit a murder in Secunderabad.

The accused, identified as Gajaraj Singh, has been arrested and a firearm has been seized from his possession.

According to police, Singh was about to shoot one D. Tulasi Babu at city's EC Nagar area over a petty issue when the cops reached the spot just in time after receiving information.

Although Singh had already fired a bullet on Babu, it, luckily, missed the target and hit elsewhere. (ANI)



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features