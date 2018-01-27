Telangana: Man arrested moments before committing murder

[India], Jan. 27 (ANI): Telangana Police apprehended a man on Friday, moments before he was allegedly about to commit a murder in Secunderabad.

The accused, identified as Gajaraj Singh, has been arrested and a firearm has been seized from his possession.

According to police, Singh was about to shoot one D. Tulasi Babu at city's EC Nagar area over a petty issue when the cops reached the spot just in time after receiving information.

Although Singh had already fired a bullet on Babu, it, luckily, missed the target and hit elsewhere. (ANI)