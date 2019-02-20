Telangana: Man climbs cell tower, claims his name missing from electoral rolls

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): A man in Telangana’s Rajendranagar on Wednesday climbed a telephone tower in a protest claiming that his name went missing from the voter list ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, said police.

The man has been identified as Shravan Kumar, a native of Kismatpur village.

According to Circle Inspector of Rajendernagar police station, G Suresh said: “Today, Shravan Kumar, who is a native of Kismatpur village, climbed the cell tower located in Budwel area in the limits of Rajendernagar police station.”

“He claimed that his name went missing from the electoral rolls. Later, our police personnel succeeded to rescue him from the cell tower and we brought him to the police station for further enquiry,” Kumar added. Shravan’s family informed police that he is mentally unstable and he needs medical assistance. Following which, police have taken an undertaking letter from his parents and sent him with them. (ANI)