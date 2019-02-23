Telangana man detained in Yemen, wife seeks Swaraj's assistance 

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): The wife of an Indian man who is allegedly lodged in a detention centre in Yemen has sought assistance from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to bring her husband back home.

Speaking to ANI, the woman -Fareeda Asra Tabassum- said her husband and his friend, both of whom were working in Saudi Arabia, were arrested by officers at Yemen's Aden airport on January 24 when they were returning to India.

“They had been working at a mattress company in Saudi Arabia for 8 years and weren't being paid since 2 years. They went to Sana, Yemen from Saudi Arabia to take visa for returning to India. Later when went to Yemen airport to return home but were arrested. I request Sushma Ji to help them return home”, she said.

Tabassum also revealed that she had a conversation with her husband after he was detained, but officers have not disclosed the reason behind the arrest. (ANI)