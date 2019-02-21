Telangana: Man dies after vehicle catches fire

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): A person died on Wednesday after his car caught fire while he was driving back to his house in Bowrumpet of Sultanpur, Ameenpur police said.

Venkatagiri was driving a Suzuki Celerio car and was crossing Ameenpur Outer Ring Road when the incident took place, the police further said.

While on his way to his residence, Venkatagiri's car caught fire and he was burnt alive, being stuck inside the car.

Following the incident, Ameenpur police reached the spot. A fire tender reached the spot to douse the fire.

While the blaze was brought under control, Venkatagiri could not be saved, the police said. The body was shifted to a local government hospital for PME and a case was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. (ANI)