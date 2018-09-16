Telangana: Man hacked to death in front of pregnant wife

Nalgonda: A youth was hacked to death on Friday in front of his wife in Telangana's Nalgonda district, six months after he had an inter-caste love marriage.

The incident occurred in broad daylight in Miryalguda town, 150 km from here.

According to police, Pranay Kumar and his wife Amrutha Varshini were coming out of a hospital when an unidentified man attacked him with a machete.

A 35- second CCTV footage shows a youth approaching Pranay from behind and attacking him on his neck. The victim collapsed but the attacker continued hacking him even as the woman tried to save her husband.

The attacker escaped after throwing the machete while Amrutha was seen rushing into the hospital to seek help. The victim lay in a pool of blood, metres away from the car he was about to board. Pranay, however, died before he could be administered in emergency care. Pranay and Amrutha, belonging to different castes, married despite opposition from her parents. Police suspect the involvement of her relatives in the murder. According to initial reports, while Pranay was from a Scheduled Caste community, Amrutha was from a caste Hindu (forward caste) family. Police officials said that they were on the lookout for the attacker. Pranay's family protested demanding the arrest of Maruthi Rao, Amrutha's father a real estate businessman based out of Miryalaguda.