Telangana: Man running orphanage held for raping minor

[India] June 20 (ANI): Sunith Kumar, 55, Secretary of an orphan house on Tuesday was booked for allegedly raping a minor girl repeatedly at its premises.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Malkajgiri Division) G. Sundeep said, "We received a complaint last night from the relative of the girl who accused Sunith Kumar of raping her repeatedly on different occasions. We have also registered a case and are questioning Kumar on this matter. Kumar has been misbehaving with the victim since months and had also threatened her. The victim recently informed her relatives and pleaded for help".

An FIR has been registered against Kumar under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape) and under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) Act, the official said. Accused Kumar has been arrested and sent to judicial remand. (ANI)