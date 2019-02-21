Telangana man shot dead in Florida

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): A man from Telangana late on Tuesday night (local time) was allegedly shot dead in Florida in the United States by unidentified gunmen.

45-year-old Kotha Goverdhan Reddy moved to Florida six years ago and worked at a gas station located near Pensacola area of the city, informed Madhusudan Reddy, the brother of the victim.

A native of Yadadri Bhongir district, Goverdhan is survived by his wife and two children.

“We received information that on Tuesday late night, two persons barged into the gas station store where Goverdhan was alone and opened fire on him,” Madhusudan told ANI.

“The local authorities are suspecting that the two unidentified men who shot Goverdhan would be robbers. Exactly we don’t know the reason why the assailants had killed my brother,” he added. The kin stated that further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)