Telangana man tricked into slavery in Saudi

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): A man hailing from Telangana is left stranded in Saudi Arabia without proper food and salary after getting duped by the agents who promised him a luxurious job as a driver there.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Jilani, brother of the victim Mohammad Jamaal, said, "Three agents offered a driver job in KSA to by brother with 1300 Saudi Riyal salary per month. They charged us with Rs 85,000 in return".

He added that Jamaal left for Saudi two months ago and upon reaching there, he found out that he had been duped.

"Instead his employer made him do the job of a gardener and a cleaner. He is making my brother clean the roads and garbage and not even giving him adequate food to eat", he added. Jilani also said that his brother has not been paid a single Riyal from the past two months, "in return the employer asked us 3000 Saudi Riyal to send my brother back to India but after taking money from us he is not responding". The family is still awaiting Jamaal's return to India.(ANI)