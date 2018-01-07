Telangana Min distributes cheques to kin of deceased construction workers

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Home and Labour Nayini Narasimha Reddy distributed cheques worth Rs. 34 lakhs to 28 families of construction workers who lost their lives or got injured while working on construction projects across the state.

Speaking to the media here, Reddy said "the Telangana government is helping the families of labours who lost their lives or were severely injured during construction work. A total amount of Rs. 34 lakh was distributed to 28 families".

"Earlier the Congress Government used to give two lakhs to the family of labours who died accidentally but now the government has increased the amount to six lakhs and Rs. 30,000 for the last rites. For the ones who lost their legs or hands, Rs. 4 lakhs will be given," he added. (ANI)