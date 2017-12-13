Telangana minister KTR's kin forged docs to get govt job: Congress

[India] Dec. 13 (ANI): A Congress leader has alleged that father-in-law of Telangana IT Minister K.T Rama Rao's (KTR) got a government job by forging papers.

The Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy alleged that Pakala Haranadha Rao, the father-in-law of K.T. Rama Rao, forged documents to serve in the forest department under the Scheduled Tribe quota even though he belonged to the forward Velama caste.

Reddy alleged that Rao's father-in-law got his certificates made from a busted institute and demanded action against him.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said: "KTR's father-in-law used to work in the forest department. He has been in the government service for the last 25 years and is earning a pension of Rs. 50,000 every month for the last 10 years." "We are not protesting, we just wanted to know that whether he forged his documents to get a government job or not and whether he is Scheduled Tribe (ST) or not. When the allegation was raised, he said that he had got the government job during Congress rule", added Reddy. Reddy explained that KTR's family members, whether it's his son, daughter, mother, father or anyone, all are equal before the law. "They (KTR's family members) should be charged under Revenue Recovery Act, and should return back the public money. And they should be jailed for two months", said Reddy. He said if action was not taken against Haranadha Rao, he would move court on the matter. Meanwhile, Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said the party does "not focus on individual issues." "Individual issues, and that too vengeful issues, we do not take up as a party. If Revanth Reddy's accusations have any merit, he should pursue it and let the legal course take its way," Rao told ANI. (ANI)