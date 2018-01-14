Telangana Minister raises concern over 'Sheikh marriage' racket

[India], January 14 (ANI): Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday raised concern over the racket involving old Arab sheikhs "marrying" local minor girls.

Rao, in a review meeting organized here, asked the officials to keep a track on the trafficking of girls to the Arab countries.

He said that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has asked the Telangana government to take stringent action on this issue.

"We should chalk out some plans to curb this. Sushma madam has also assured that she would help to bring the citizen back, but they would be found guilty again, then their passport would be cancelled for five years", He continued.

TS Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy, Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy, Hyderabad Commissioner VV Srinivas Rao, Cyberabad Commissioner Sandeep Sandilya, Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat and other officials also participated in the meeting. (ANI)