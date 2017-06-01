Telangana not getting what they dreamt of: Rahul Gandhi

[India], June 1 (ANI): Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the people of Telangana are not getting what they dreamed of, and therefore, the grand old party would like to give them that.

"People of Telangana are not getting what they had dreamed of and we would like to give them that," Gandhi told reporters in Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, criticising the government over recent economic indicators that showed the country's Gross domestic product (GDP) growth to have slowed down, Gandhi took to Twitter announcing the GDP figures with rising unemployment growing in the country.

According to statistic, India's Gross domestic product (GDP) slowed sharply to 6.1 percent in the three months ending March 31. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 6.1 per in the January-March quarter, the immediate three months after the demonetisation was announced on November 8, 2016. Gandhi is on a visit to Telangana where he is due to hold rallies across the state. His first public meet is scheduled to be held at Sangareddy. Reached Hyderabad on Thursday where he paid tribute to his father Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)