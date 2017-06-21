Telangana: Official liquidator arrested in fraud case

[India], June 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Hyderabad Police have arrested an official liquidator for his complicity in a fraud case relating to transfer of official liquidator funds to United Bank of India (UBI) of Khammam branch and fraudulent withdrawal thereon.

According to, CBI's DIG and HOB, V. Chandrasekar, a case has been registered against the UBI Branch Manager and others on the allegation that funds relating to official liquidator deposited in United Bank of India, Khammam Branch have been fraudulently withdrawn pre-maturely by a few private persons in connivance with bank officials.

Searches are being conducted at the office as well as residential premises of Shukla to collect more evidence relating to his complicity in the fraud. (ANI)