Telangana: Police save woman who attempted suicide

[India], May 28 (ANI): A woman who attempted to commit suicide along with her husband here on Monday was saved by the police. Her husband, however, was found dead.

"A married couple, identified as Murli and Priyanka, attempted to commit suicide at their residence. After getting alerted by neighbours, two police personnel reached the spot and found the woman alive," said Mahesh Bhagwat, Police Commissioner Rachakonda.

Constable Mahipal rushed the woman to the patrol van and saved her life, said Bhagwat appreciating the efforts of the two police personnel. (ANI)