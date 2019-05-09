Telangana: Police seize 2 litres of liquid extracted from Marijuana worth over Rs 10 lakh

[India], May 5 (ANI): Vigilance officials on Saturday seized two litres of liquid extracted from Marijuana worth over Rs 10 lakh, the police said.

According to Sangareddy police, arrested accused were involved in transporting Marijuana from Vizag's remote area to Sangareddy. They extracted fluid from Marijuana and sold it to customers.

The police have apprehended the accused and registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act. (ANI)