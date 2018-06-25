Telangana releases Rs 15 cr for Bonalu festival

[India], June 24 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday instructed the officials concerned to release Rs. 15 Crore for organising Bonalu Festival.

The Chief Minister desired that the festival should be organised as a state festival, and elaborate arrangements should be made for its conduct.

He also asked the Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy to convene a meeting with people's representatives of twin cities and concerned officials and coordinate the festival arrangements.

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in twin cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. It is celebrated in the month of Ashada Masam, in July/August. Special poojas are performed for Yellamma on the first and last day of the festival. The festival is also considered a thanksgiving to the Goddess for fulfillment of vows. (ANI)