Telangana: Retirement age of doctors raised

[India], May 27 (ANI): The Telangana cabinet on Sunday increased the retirement age of doctors from the current 58 years to 65.

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao also took the following decisions.

· The state cabinet approved the proposal to create seven Zones and two multi-zones. In future, there will be three cadres namely District, Zonal and Multi-Zonal.

· Cabinet approved staff provision including Managing Director to State Rythu Samanvaya Samithi by way of redeployment.

· The scheme of Life Insurance to farmers through Life Insurance Corporation of India was also approved. Rs. 5 lakhs per head group insurance coverage to all farmers between the ages group of 18 to 60. The premium amount is Rs. 2271 per farmer per year. The scheme will be formally announced on June 2 on State Formation Day and will be formally launched on August 15 by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. On the same day of launch the Chief Minister will distribute Certificate of Insurance to some farmers formally. Later concerned MLAs will continue distribution in their respective constituencies. LIC is entrusted with the responsibility of implementing the scheme. The insurance forms prepared by LIC will be handed over to AEOs for processing Rythu Samanvaya Samithis will coordinate. Insured farmer will propose the nominee to whom Rs. 5 lakhs of insured amount will be paid on the death of farmer. The death may be of any type including natural or accidental or otherwise. Cabinet noted that even though the premium amount will be much- much lesser, had been a mere accidental death, the government preferred Life Insurance to infuse self confidence among farmers, though the premium amount is higher Employees Association leaders Deviprasad, V Srinivas Goud and Karam Ravinder Reddy were specially invited to the cabinet to inform the cabinet decision. (ANI)