Telangana sanctions funds for mosque renovations

[India], Mar. 18 (ANI): The government of Telangana has sanctioned grant-in-aid for the mosques that need renovations.

Deputy Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali, Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kishan Reddy, District Collector, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin were part of this cheque-distribution ceremony.

The district collector of Hyderabad has accorded grant-in-aid for 196 mosques. The distribution of cheques to the masjid (mosque) managing committees was done yesterday here in the city.

Speaking at the event, state Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy said, "Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is only the one who is concerned about Muslims. He sanctioned minority residential schools in the state and gave a scholarship to minority students. He even encouraged the minority girls for overseas education and is giving scholarships for their education over there." Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Mehmood Ali thanked the Chief Minister for keeping the welfare of Muslims in mind. (ANI)