Telangana Sports Authority Dy Director's office raided

[India], Jun 6 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday conducted a search operation at the office of the deputy director of Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT) G. Venkata Ramana over alleged irregularities in the organisation.

In an interview to ANI, Hyderabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) ACB, Srinivas, said, "We have received a complaint stating that some irregularities are going on in SAT. In this regard, we have come here to verify certain records and if possible we will all seize the records and go through the contents of the facts."

"There are some allegations against Venkata Ramana. As of now, we have collected certain records and after verifying them. In computers, we have found incriminating files and after verifying we will seize it," he added. (ANI)