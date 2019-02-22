Telangana: State Cabinet approves Vote-on-Account budget for 2019-20

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Telangana state Cabinet on Thursday approved the Vote-on-Account budget for the year 2019-20.

The Vote-on-Account budget was approved by the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Cabinet also approved supplementary demands for grant for the financial year 2018-19.

A proposal for replacing the ordinance with a suitable bill to amend certain provisions of Telangana Goods and Services Tax (GST ACT 2017) was also approved.

In December last year, Rao, who is Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president, took oath as the Chief Minister for a second term.

TRS had bagged 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly in the polls held in December. (ANI)