Telangana: Sub-inspector commits suicide using his service revolver

[India], June 14 (ANI): A Sub-inspector named Prabhakar Reddy committed suicide this afternoon in his quarters with his service revolver.

This incident took place in Kukunoorpally Police Station of Telangana's Siddipet district.

This is the second suicide in the same police station. In 2016, August SI Ramakrishna Reddy committed suicide with service revolver.

Both Prabhakar Reddy and SI Ramakrishna Reddy belonged from the same police station.

As per his family members' version, high pressure for money from higher level officials is the main reason for suicide.

The Telangana Director General of Police has asked for an enquiry about the issue and submit a report in this regard. The locals of Kukunoorpally have allegedly destroyed and set fire to a regional channel's DSNG van. (ANI)