Telangana: Swine flu cases on rise, 496 positive cases reported this year

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): The state of Telangana is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of swine flu cases, with at least 496 people testing positive for the infectious seasonal influenza so far this year.

Sharing details of the swine flu cases in the state, Dr K Shankar, Director, Government Institute of Preventive Medicine, IPM told ANI, “In January month of 2019 we have tested 1657 Swine flu samples from across the Telangana state in which 307 turned Swine Flu positive.

"And in February till today we have tested 1108 Swine Flu samples and in which 189 turned Swine Flu positive. A total of 496 cases reported till now in this year,” he said.

He said the rise in the number of cases could be attributed to fluctuating temperatures among other reasons. "In this season Swine Flu is still persisting probably due to fluctuations in the temperature. Mortality is less compared to the other states but the spread of the disease is more. The public should take more precautions and measures to prevent themselves from Swine Flu” he said. Although the number of cases is high, Dr Shankar pointed out that the mortality rate is very less. Swine flu is an infection caused by one of several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country. H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touches an infected person or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air. (ANI)