Telangana, Taiwan signs agreement for better technology partnership

[India], Feb. 21 (ANI): The Telangana Government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Taoyuan City of Taiwan for better technology partnership in the state.

The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2018, concluded earlier today with Telangana, India handing over the baton to Armenia for the 2019 edition.

IT Minister K T Rama Rao and principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan signed the agreement with Robert Huang, Director of the Board of Taiwan company at World IT Congress 2018 at HICC here.

"The WCIT, which was conducted in India for the first time, was a grand success with about 2,500 delegates attending it. The new technologies will be beneficial to people and society. We will go forward by using technology in Health, education and agricultural sectors," Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao said while addressing the gathering. "With the help of T-fiber we will give 15 mbps speed internet connection to one crore houses in the state by the end of this year. In the same way we will even provide 1 mbps speed internet connections for Grampanchayat," he added. Telangana IT Minister further noted that "the state government is working forward towards public benefits. Along with the government the private sector companies will also take special responsibility by participating in public service programmes." (ANI)