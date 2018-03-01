Telangana theatre exhibitors urged to not screen Indian films

[India], Mar 1 (ANI): The Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce has requested the theatre exhibitors to not screen Indian films.

This is in a protest against Virtual Print Fee (VPF) which is charged by Digital Service Providers (DSP) for the Indian movies.

Speaking to ANI, Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce Chairman D Suresh Babu, said as to how the service providers does not charge money for Hollywood films but does so for Indian cinema.

The Chamber has requested the DSP to reduce rates, end Virtual Print Fee and go to a sunset clause.

"In India, for Hollywood film, they aren't charging money but continue to charge money for Indian cinema. We are requesting DSP to start with rate reduction and put end to Virtual Print Fee and eventually go to a sunset clause," he added. (ANI)