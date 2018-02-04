Telangana to give away free spectacles to needy

[India], Feb. 4 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to organise free eye camps all over the state and distribute free of cost spectacles to the needy.

Yesterday, in a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan which was attended by Chief Advisor, Ministers, Members of Parliaments, Advisor GR Reddy, Principal Secretary Finance and other Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) officials said that the decision was made after reports said that the rural poor suffered from severe eye problems.

The Chief Minister expressed his desire that all the ministers and other elected representatives should monitor and supervise as well as participate in these eye camps and make it a big success. Rao further suggested that besides the eye specialists in the state if need be, the services of doctors from other states should be brought in. (ANI)