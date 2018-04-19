Telangana to implement 'transparent' land registration policy from June

[India] April 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has declared that a transparent land registration policy will be implemented from June in the state.

He announced this while chairing a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan on the reforms in new registration policy on Wednesday.

"From June, a new registration policy, which would be corruption-free, transparent and will be implemented through online registration portal, Dharani, will come into force," KCR said.

Giving the details of the policy, the Chief Minister said the new registration policy is designed in such a way that both the seller and buyer will be required to come to the registration office only once and their passbooks and registration papers would be dispatched to them through the courier service.

"Both the seller and buyer should intimate the sub registrar's office in advance and get an appointed date and time. The concerned sub-registrar will give them a time slot. Both of them should reach the sub registrar's office on the appointed day and submit their passbook and sale deed. The sub-registrar will register the land and remove the land details from the seller's passbook and enter the same in the passbook of the buyer," the Chief Minister said.

A new passbook will be made for those who would buy land for the first time.

"The day after the registration, the passbook will be sent to the Tahsildar's office. The MRO will make an entry and sign the documents. The Tahsildar's office will pass on the information to the information technology officer in the office. The IT officer will register the details and upload the same on the Dharani website. The passbooks and documents will be sent back to the sub-registrar, who in turn will send them to the holders through courier. With this method, both the seller and buyer need not make rounds to the registration office and there will not be an opportunity for corruption," KCR explained.

The CM directed the officials that from June registration should take place in every mandal.

"There are 141 sub-registrar offices in the state. In 443 mandals, where there is no registration office, the powers have been given to the Tahsildars. One phase of training is given to the Tahsildars and second phase will also be organised soon," the CM said.

He added that since revenue officials all over the state have organised land records purification programme successfully, so now there is clarity on who owns which land.

"The details collected after the purification are now available. Officials should use this data to create Dharani website. Every IT official stationed at Mandal should upload the updates on a daily basis. Thus the Dharani website will be updating information continuously. The Dharani website will have all the information about the land, who owns which land with clarity and it would be in the public domain and thus will be transparent," KCR said.

The CM asked the officials to conduct on pilot basis in the registration process and website management in the first phase in 5 mandals and in the second 30 Mandals in the State.In the first phase, in Ghatkesar Mandal in Medchel district, Jagdevpur in Siddipet district, Kothur in Ranga Reddy district, Sadasivanagar in Kamareddy, Kusumanchi in Khammam district pilot programme will be conducted.

In the second phase, Cheriyal (Siddipet), Manakonduru (Karimnagar), Medipally (Medchel), Nirmal Rural (Nirmal), Balkonda (Nizamabad) Yellareddy (Kamareddy), Asifabad (Asifabad), Nennela (Mancherial), Antargaon (Peddapally), Illanthagunta (Sircilla), Rayakal (Jagtial), Ramachandrapuram (Sangareddy), Ramayampet (Medak), Mogullapally (Bhoopal Pally), Ksamudram (Mehboobabad), Narasampet (Warangal Rural), Hasanparthy (Warangal urban), Raghunathapally (Jangaon), Mudigonda (Khammam), Palvoncha Rural (Kothagudem), Chivvemla (Suryapet), Kattangur (Nalgonda), Turkapally (Yadadri), Bijenepally (Nagarkurnool, Pebbair (Wanaparthy), Ieeza (Gadwal),Devarakadra (Mahboobnagar), Seri Lingampalli (Ranga Reddy), Nawabpet (Vikarabad), Gudihatnoor (Adilabad) pilot project will be conducted.

The state government will sign an agreement on April 20 with the ILFS service providers to maintain the Dharani web site.

Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao, MP Vishweswar Reddy, Mission Bhagiratha Vice Chairman Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan, and senior government officials participated in the review meeting. (ANI)