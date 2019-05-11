Telangana: Two Cong leaders get into scuffle during exam result protest

[India], May 11 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao and Nagesh Mudhiraj during a protest held here on Saturday by opposition parties, against the alleged goof-up of the state government in the intermediate results of Telangana state board.

Video footage of the incident shows that as Rao begins to speak, he is interrupted by Mudhiraj who comes up on the stage. Rao is seen shoving the latter off the stage after some jostling between the two leaders. Mudhiraj then again tries to get back on the stage and both leaders are seen furiously shoving each other even as people around them attempt to separate them.

The cause of their fight has not yet surfaced. Both leaders were pacified by police present at the incident site. Earlier on May 6, Opposition parties in Telangana had criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government in the state over the alleged goof-up in the intermediate exam results and had called to stage a protest on May 11 along with affected students and their parents. Claiming injustice against the students, CPI State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy had told media persons, "It's been more than 18 days since the results goof-up took place and still the government is not responding to the issue in a proper way. The TRS government did not even assure anything to the families whose children committed suicide and neither got the guilty officers arrested who are behind this." Over three lakh students reportedly failed in the intermediate exams conducted by the BIE in the state. This led to protests by students and parents alleging large-scale discrepancies in the examination process. (ANI)