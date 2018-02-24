Telangana villages to get drinking water by March end

[India] Feb 24 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday assured to provide drinking water to all the villages in the state by March 31.

The Chief Minister also instructed the MLAs to take initiative in getting the internal drinking water pipelines completed and taps fixed in every house.

"While laying the pipelines to the villages, internal pipe network in the villages should also be taken up," he added.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan on the issue of supplying drinking water to all the villages by March end under Mission Bhagiratha.

Vice Chairman of Mission Bhagiratha, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Chief Minister Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Mission Bhagiratha officials, representatives of the working agencies participated at the meeting. (ANI)