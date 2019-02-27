Telangana: Woman set on fire for rejecting proposal

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): A man in Telangana's Warangal on Wednesday allegedly set a woman on fire after she rejected his proposal.

"Today around 9 am in the morning a person by name Sai Anvesh, who is pursuing a degree in Vagdevi College in Warangal Urban, poured petrol on a woman, who is also studying in the same college, and set her ablaze after she rejected his love proposal," V Ravinder, Commissioner of Police, Warangal, told ANI.

"It is also noticed that Sai was after the woman since last few days. The victim student has been shifted to a local hospital and is in critical condition as of now and undergoing treatment," Ravinder added.

The police official further informed that the accused has been nabbed. "The incident occurred in the limits of Hanmakonda police station. A case is being registered on the accused person," he added. (ANI)