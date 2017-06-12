Telangana's investment at Rs. 73,000 crore since industry policy's launch

[India], June 12 (ANI): Telangana has registered investments of Rs. 73,000 crore since the launch of TS-IPASS in 2015, the new industrial policy launched by the state government.

Telangana Minister for Industries and IT K. T. Rama Rao released the Department's Annual Report-2017.

In the third year of the State of Telangana's formation, Rama Rao also released the Department's performance report - its initiatives and achievements - following the State Formation Day celebrations on June 2.

The minister also launched the logo and website for TIHCL (Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Ltd.), an industries' initiative for revival and growth of sick manufacturing MSMEs.

This initiative will be supported by the Government of Telangana, Government of India, HNI's, FI's and people of the industry.

Yerram Raju, an eminent thought leader in MSME space explained the main points of the initiative.

Later, awards were presented for Large, Medium, Small and Micro Industries based on their performance in the previous year.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao proudly informed that, "Telangana has achieved a 10.1% y-o-y growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), compared to a national average of 7.1% y-o-y growth in 2016-17 and the share of Telangana's economy in National GDP has increased 7 basis points in 2016-17." He added that "TS-iPass, launched in June 2015, under the guidance of the Honourable Chief Minister, has generated Rs. 73,000.00 CR in investments, and created 2.46 lakh jobs in the process."

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, I and C Department, said, "We have made significant progress this year in terms of investments attracted and development of new industrial parks and clusters. We hope to push our small and micro industries through new initiatives such as the Industrial Health Clinic and thereby increase employment and productivity of Telangana in the coming years."

Heads from various departments and top officials from industry associations were also present on the occasion.

Annual report in brief:

• Telangana was ranked first in EODB 2016, with a score of 98.78

• The total no. of Industrial Parks developed by TSIIC is 116 and in the F.Y 2016-17, TSIIC had allotted land to about 500 industries with an expected investment of around Rs. 1,000.00 crore and expected direct and indirect employment to nearly 50,000 persons. TSIIC is helping the government in relocating all polluting industries from inside 'Outer Ring Road' to outside.

• Pharma City, Phase-1 is being developed across 8,200 acres. 6,300 acres land is already in possession of TSIIC and acquisition of remaining land is expected to be completed shortly.

• Genome Valley, the cluster, which is home to over 200 companies, is being expanded with more than 2 Mn Sq. ft. of laboratory / incubation space in partnership with IKP Knowledge Park and MN Park. Medical Devices Park is being developed in about 250 acres at Sultanpur.

• The state government has allocated a budget of Rs. 12,00.00 CR for the year 2017-18 to the Textiles sector, comprising of Rs. 373.00 CR for Handlooms and Rs. 827.00 CR for Power looms and Industrial Textiles for geo-tagging, modernization of power looms and other schemes.

• Mineral Dept. achieved revenue of Rs. 3,169.00 CR, which was 103% of the required target and attained a growth rate of 34%, highest among all states. Sand revenue was about Rs. 419.00 CR, displaying a growth of more than 100 folds over Rs. 10.00 CR. Revenue before division of state.

• Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has undertaken initiative for development of Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) along key routes connected by National Highways to improve logistics efficiency. Concept plan for dry port is completed and DPR is under progress.

• The State Govt. has released a budget of Rs. 12.00 CR towards Farm Mechanization during 2014- 15 & 2015-16. The Central-State schemes such as Macro Management Mode in Agriculture, Seed Village programme, National Food Security Mission, Drip Irrigation scheme and Farm Mechanization in sugarcane were launched successfully.

• Among new developments: Kakatiya Integrated Mega Textiles Park, Sircilla Apparel Park, four Mega Food Parks at Nizamabad, Gadwal, Khammam, Sangareddy are coming up.

• The I&C Department, led by Minister Sri K. T. Rama Rao, Principal Secretary Sri Jayesh Ranjan and other senior officials, has been diligently promoting Telangana State both in India and abroad. Hon. Minister for I&C attended and addressed various conferences such as AdvaMed 2016, BioAsia, Aero India 2017 etc.

• Today, major companies are choosing Telangana as their destination for setting up their Centres of Excellence or are expanding their operations in the state. Last year, many MoUs were signed including MoUs with IV2 Alliance, Aerocampus Aquitaine, Airbus, CONCOR & NHAI, DP World, Ashok Leyland, ZF Friedrichshafen, Shaktimaan, Johnson & Johnson. Mahindra Automotive, Rane Brakelinings Ltd., Ace Tyres, HSIL, and Monginis Foods are ready to expand and invest in their various facilities in the state. Pharma attracted total investments of Rs. 2,15,318 Lakhs during the year.

• New Initiatives:

TIHCL- Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Ltd- NBFC with a corpus fund of Rs. 100.00 CR, with aid from GOI, State Government, FIs, HNIs and Industry

1. To fill in credit gap to micro manufacturing enterprises.

2. To help small enterprises on growth path to equity markets.

3. To revive and restructure viable MSE manufacturing enterprises o RICH- Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad - to create synergies between Research Institutions, Academic Institutions, Industry and Entrepreneurs, with the active support of the State Government.

4. Life Sciences Infrastructure Fund has been envisaged by Government of Telangana. It will be first of its kind in the country. To the tune of Rs. 1000.00 CR, the fund will be used to create sophisticated modular plug-and-play specialised infrastructure for pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices industry.

5. I&C Department has won several awards during the period. Most notable among them are: CNBC-TV18's India Business Leader Award (IBLA) under the 'Promising State of the Year' category, Skoch Challenger Award under Social Inclusion category, ASSOCHAM's 'Best State in Skill Development' Award, HUDCO award for Innovative practices and Udyog Rattan Excellence award. (ANI)