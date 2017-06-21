Telangana's little sailors get into armed forces

[India], June 21 (ANI): India is a basket full of young talents which is proven everyday by stories from all over the nation.

In one such happy news, six of the sailors from Telangana got into Navy and Army forces at the age of 11.

One of the sailors Durga Prasad, with rank 2 in national sailors ranking is going to represent India at an International sailing championship in July.

Talking to ANI, Durga Prasad said, "I am sailing from 2015 and I am rank 2 at India level. I am studying in class 10th and I was encouraged by my school principal following which I joined the Yacht Club Hyderabad for training."

Talking about his achievements he said, "I feel proud to perform internationally and represent India. I never expected I will get into Navy." Under a program called 'Dignity through sports', children of 11-12 years age group from Telangana are getting trained in sailing. Most of these children come from Social Welfare and Minorities schools from places like Vikarabad, Pargi and various districts. Training since one and a half year, the camp has a strength of 50 among which 18 are girls. Talking about Durga Prasad, Suheim Sheik, president and Owner of the Yacht Club said, "He is selected into navy so he will come back and become a naval Officer. We pretty much handed him over to the country in good shape." "Six of them got recruited into the armed forces, four in the Navy and two in the Army. They will continue to sail as they are on a national level. Five of our kids got into national squad also," he further said. "Most of the parents of these children are farm labours or auto drivers and it is nice to see them flourishing," he added. Mehboobi, a girl sailor from Hyderabad is studying in Government Girls High school in Class 9. Being a girl, she was not encouraged initially but in a parent-teacher meeting her teachers convinced her parents. "I started the sport one and a half year ago and stand at 40th position at national level. I want to perform at Asia and World level," she said. Sachin, whose parents work as labourers in small scale industries started training for sailing when he was in fifth class. He said, "I want to become a Navy officer in future. Recently, I went through selection and got into Navy force." (ANI)