Telugu comedian Vijay Sai commits suicide

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): Popular Tollywood comedian Vijay Sai allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Yusufguda in Hyderabad today.

According to primary information, Vijay Sai committed suicide in his apartment at around 10 a.m.

"Today in the morning at around 10 a.m. Tollywood comedian committed suicide by hanging himself to death in his flat while he was alone, we reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for Autopsy, his parents will be reaching to police station in some time after we receive complaint we will register a case," Jubleehills police station, station house officer (SHO) said.

Sai made his debut in the Telugu film industry in 2001 and has acted in several hit films like Bommarillu, Ammayilu Abbayilu. According to reports, Sai was under a lot of stress due to personal and financial problems. (ANI)