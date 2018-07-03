Telugu film critic arrested for hurting religious sentiments

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have arrested Telugu film critic Kathi Mahesh for making derogatory comments against Lord Rama and Sita.

Banjara Hills police took him into custody late on Monday. He would be produced before a magistrate later on Tuesday.

Mahesh, who also acted in a few films, was booked by the police two days ago on a complaint lodged by leaders of Hindu Janasakthi alleging that he made the offensive comments during a debate on a television channel.

A case was registered against him for hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity and hatred.

Angry over Mahesh's remarks, activists of some right-wing Hindu organisations on Saturday tried to attack him when he was at the office of a news channel in Banjara Hills.

