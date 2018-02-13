Telugu to become mandatory in all Telangana schools soon

[India], Feb 13 (ANI): The Telangana government is all set to bring in an ordinance to make the Telugu language mandatory, from Class 1 to 12, in schools across the state.

The ordinance will be made from the academic year 2018-19 and all schools, including CBSE, ICSE, and IB to be brought under it. The draft was referred to the Law Ministry for approval on Monday.

In December last year, during the World Telugu Conference Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced the government's decision to make Telugu compulsory in all schools.(ANI)