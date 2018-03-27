Temperature in Telangana and surrounding areas to increase

[India], Mar. 26 (ANI): Temperature in Telangana and the neighbouring areas is likely to increase in the next couple of days and in the coming months.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Nagaratna, Scientist-D, MeT Department, said, "According to our forecast in the next two days, the temperature across Telangana is likely to increase on an average by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius".

At present, the average temperatures across Telangana are 38 to 39 degrees.

"But in the next 24 to 48 hours the temperatures are likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees" he said.

He added, "In coastal Andhra Pradesh(AP) temperatures are likely to be around 34 to 35 degrees in the north, while the southern coast will witness an increase in temperature by 1 to 2 degrees in the next two days. "In the Rayalaseema region, some areas might experience temperatures up to 40 degrees in the next two days. The temperature in Hyderabad is currently hovering at 38 to 39 degrees and they are going remain the same in next two days" he said. He, however, cautioned that "in the coming months of April and May temperature is likely to rise in the entire region, with both Telangana and Andhra experiencing temperature of up to 45 degrees". In Rayalaseema some places may experience temperature up to 45 degrees, while in southern coastal Andhra temperatures could go as high as 40 to 45 degrees in next two months. Srikanth, a water provider, while speaking to ANI said, "we have been providing water to the people since 1990 and every day about 500 to 600 people drink water from our water camp, which includes pedestrians, drivers and others". "And as the temperature rises, the water consumption will naturally go up in the coming days" he added. (ANI)