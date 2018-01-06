Temperature likely to drop further in north India

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): The temperature in north India is likely to drop further in the coming days, according to Manmohan Singh, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director, Shimla.

"Currently minimum temperature in Himachal is one - two degrees below the normal and temperature during day is normal. No significant western disturbance is expected in next one week. Temperature is likely to drop by one - two degrees in coming days," Singh told ANI.

After fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, the cold wave has intensified in the region.

Keylong in Lahaul Spiti is the coldest with temperature ranging around -7 degrees Celsius. Further, Kalpa in the Kinnaur district recorded -4 degrees Celsius. Popular hill stations Manali and Shimla recorded -2.4 degrees and 2.1 degrees Celsius respectively. The cold wave has left hundreds of passengers at several railway stations in north India stranded, after multiple trains have been cancelled, delayed and rescheduled for the last couple of days. (ANI)