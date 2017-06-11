Ten killed as car falls into canal on Mathura-Bharatpur road

[India], June 11 (ANI): As many as ten people were killed when the car by which they were travelling fell into the Fatehpur canal on the Mathura-Bharatpur road in the wee hours of Sunday.

The travellers were going to Balaji in their Innova, when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 4.30 a.m. and it fell into the canal.

The police fished out nine bodies - of that of Mahesh Sharma, Deepika Sharma, Poonam, Hardik, Ritik, Rohan, Khushboo, Himanshu and Surabhi - all of who belonged to the Rajeev colony of Subhash Nagar in Bareilly.

The driver, who was missing earlier, was also found dead. (ANI)