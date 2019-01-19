Tens of thousands attend Bengal's mega anti-BJP rally

Kolkata: Tens of thousands of enthusiastic workers and supporters, including a man on a wheelchair, attended the mega anti-BJP rally at the historic Brigade Parade ground here on Saturday raising their voices against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 'United India Rally' being organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground today has received a roaring response from opposition leaders as well as the people, with lakhs gathering at the venue.

Over 20 national parties are participating in the rally including Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, DMK chief MK Stalin, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and Nationalist Congress Party head Sharad Pawar are attending the rally.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi did not make it to the event, however had extended his support in a letter addressed to the Trinamool chief yesterday.

All the speakers at the event, including Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha and DMK president MK Stalin, termed the event as a response to the "dark days" the Narendra Modi government had brought upon the country.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the venue almost an hour before the scheduled time while party leaders, MPs MLAs took their seats on the side stage.

Amidst elaborate security arrangements, the enthusiastic participants gathered waving giants flags. People were seen donning party symbols on hats and clothes.

Most of their sloganeering were centred around Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah and about the party's rule "finishing" in 2019.

Kamaludddin Khan came on a wheelchair came with a placard greeting the TMC chief and wished that she keeps moving ahead indirectly sharing his desire to see Banerjee as the next Prime Minister.

Finally, their wait was over as the rally, which is expected to kick-start the Opposition's campaign ahead of the upcoming general election, got going.

"We want to hear didi," Atish Chandra Bagdi, an avid supporter of the Trinamool supremo from Murshidabad district said. He painted himself in his party's colours.

Some people like Amzad Hossain from Coochbehar district donning dresses printed with the party's symbol, had arrived in the city on Friday.

"Let us take the pledge of building a progressive, strong and United India" read the backdrop of the main stage, where a number of Trinamool flags fluttered.