Tenure of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, 3 other officials 'curtailed'

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): The government on Thursday "curtailed" the tenure of Special Director of CBI Rakesh Asthana, who is facing a probe in a bribery case, and three other officers of the investigative agency with immediate effect.

According to a government order, the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) also "curtailed" the tenure of CBI Joint Director Arun Kumar Sharma, a 1987-batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, CBI DIG Manish Kumar Sinha, a 2000-batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, and SP Jayant J Naiknavare, a 2004-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre

Asthana, who was sent on leave by the government on October 23 along with his warring CBI Director Alok Verma, has an FIR registered against him for bribery charges. The 1984-batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre had approached the Delhi High Court, seeking quashing of the FIR but his plea was rejected on January 11. A single judge bench of the High Court had refused to grant interim protection to him but asked the CBI to maintain the status quo for two weeks. The High Court had directed the CBI to conclude investigation against Asthana within 10 weeks. The action by the ACC came a day after Asthana moved an application in the Delhi High Court seeking some corrections in the recent judgement. Verma, who had a running fight with Asthana, has already resigned from service after he was transferred from the post of CBI Director to DG Fire Services. (ANI)