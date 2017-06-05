Tenzin Paldon becomes Miss Tibet 2017

, (ANI): 21-year-old Tenzin Paldon, hailing from Karnataka has become Miss Tibet 2017.

22-year-old Tenzin Khechoe has become the first runner up, whereas Tenzin Nordon from Chauntra , Himachal Pradesh holds the position of second runner up.

A total nine beautiful Tibetan young women participated in the contest held at Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala.

Tenzin Paldon is very pleased to get the crown of Miss Tibet. She said this title will help her to spread awareness about the cause of Tibet and also provide her a platform to raise the issue of Tibet across the globe.

Paldon is awarded with cash prize of Rs. one lakh, whereas the first and second runner ups are given Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 cash prize respectively. The pageant first started in the year 2002 and this was the 15th Miss Tibet Pageant. This year it has the highest number of contestant with nine Tibetan beauties competing for the crown and they are Chemi Kyizom (20) from Delhi; Migmar Dolma (22) from New York; Saldon (19), from Vienna; Tenzin Khechoe (22) from Bangalore; Tenzin Nordon (20) from Chauntra; Tenzin Norzom,(22) from Manali; Tenzin Paldon, (21), from Kollegal; Tenzin Yangkyi, (25), from Byalakuppe; Tenzin Yeshi, (20), from Bylakuppe, Karnataka.(ANI)