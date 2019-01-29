Territorial Army aspirants forced to sleep on pavements due to lack of basic facilities

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): A shocking incident has come to the fore in Telangana, wherein individuals who arrived for being recruited into the Territorial Army are forced to sleep on pavements owing to lack of basic facilities.

Hailing from poor or lower-middle-class families, most of the young aspirants say they cannot afford to stay in hotels or rented accommodations. However, these individuals are determined to overcome these hardships to be part of the Territorial Army.

“We can do anything for getting into the Army. We will face all odds but our aim is to get in the Army,” said Akhilesh, who came along with his friends from Washim in Maharashtra.

Laxman Singh, a native of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, said: “I am staying here since last two-three days and the recruitment is tomorrow morning. Though aspirants are sleeping under the sky in the cold, our passion to join Army helps overcome all odds. We are ready to face any hardship." Similarly, another aspirant Rajkumar claimed that no facility has been provided by the Army for those appearing for the recruitment drive. “Before joining there is no facility provided by Army, but they take care very well once a person gets into the Army ranks,” said Rajkumar. (ANI)