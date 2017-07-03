Terror a major threat for India, Israel: Daniel Carmon

[India] July 3 (ANI): Terrorism is always on the table during bilateral talks between India and Israel because both countries are facing terrorism as a major threat; Daniel Carmon, Israel's Ambassador to India, said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Israel on Tuesday on a first ever two-day visit by an Indian Prime Minister since both nations opened diplomatic relations in 1992.

Talking to ANI, Carmon said that terrorism is a plague that many countries are suffering from.

"India and Israel definitely have been victims of terrorism and it is always on the table during bilateral talks because both countries are facing terrorism as a major threat. As long as we have it on table, we would be debating it; trying to find ways between us and with moderate world to prevent, preempt fighting the new battleground," Israeli envoy said.

He said that India, Israel signed a major landmark agreement on homeland security and counter terrorism three years back and "we are doing a lot in this field".

Carmon termed PM Modi's Israel visit is an important and landmark visit that would be sending out strong messages of the friendship and partnership between India and Israel.

"Israel is welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi with lots of love, enthusiasm and expectations for what will be a very important and landmark visit in the long history of Indo-Israel relations," the Israeli envoy said.

He further added that "the key components of PM Modi's visit will be the reflections of the relationship between both the countries. There would be a big emphasis on the development, innovation, agriculture, water and the very important connect between our peoples".

"We would be looking forward to keep India, Israel connection intact for next 25, 50, or 75 years," Carmon said.

The Israeli envoy hinted that defence cooperation can also be discussed during PM Modi's meeting with the Israeli leadership, but refused to divulge more details by saying "we don't talk much about publicly".

PM Modi is scheduled to meet Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Carmon said that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu would be accompanying PM Modi in every major event.

Carmon also expected that PM Modi's meeting with a 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor Israeli kid "would be a very emotional meeting".

PM Modi will on Wednesday meet Moshe Holtzberg, who was saved by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. His parents were killed in the attack when he was two-year-old.(ANI)