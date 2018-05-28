Terror and talks cannot go together: MEA

[India], May 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said that 'terror and talks cannot go together.'

Addressing the media on the completion of four years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Swaraj, in a stern message to Pakistan said, "We never said we aren't ready for talks with Pakistan, but there is a caveat. Terror and talks cannot go together."

Referring to the Indian security personnel who had lost their lives in cross border firing, she said, "When our jawans are killed by Pakistanis on the border, dialogue (between India and Pakistan) makes no sense."

Her address to the media came even as the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Chief Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman arrived in India for bilateral talks with the Indian counterpart director general Rear Admiral Rajendra Singh. Swaraj along with Minister of States V.K. Singh and M.J. Akbar released a book on the achievements of the MEA in the last four years. (ANI)