Terror and talks can't go hand in hand: Sitharaman

[India], June 5 (ANI): Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said India "honours" the Ramzan ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, but will respond to any unprovoked attack from across the border as "terror and talks cannot go hand in hand."

Sitharaman said the security forces reserve the right to retaliate if Pakistan continues its unprovoked attacks across the Line of Control (LoC).

"When it is an unprovoked attack the Army was given the right to retaliate. We honour the ceasefire but of course, a margin was given to us when there is an unprovoked attack," Sitharaman said here.

"The Ministry of Defence's (MoD) role isn't to assess whether it was successful or not. It's our business to guard the border and we won't stop if we're provoked. We shall be alert that no unprovoked attack goes without us responding. It's our duty to keep India safe," she added. Her comments come after a Border Security Force and Pak Rangers Sector Commander level meeting was held at on Monday to discuss peace and tranquillity at the border area after repeated terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and various incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan at the border. When asked about the possibility of bilateral dialogue with Pakistan, the defence minister said: "Terror and talks cannot go hand in hand." Earlier, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan spoke to each other on the issue of ceasefire violations and terrorist activities and agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003, to ensure that ceasefire will not be violated by both sides. Two BSF jawans were killed and 13 civilians got injured after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the wee hours of Sunday morning. (ANI)