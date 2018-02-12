Terror attack on CRPF camp in Srinagar foiled, encounter underway

Srinagar: A gunfight started here on Monday after militants, who tried to attack a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp earlier, were forced to withdraw and later trapped inside a building, a police officer said.





The encounter in the Karan Nagar area started after the fleeing militants trapped inside the building were surrounded by the security forces, the officer said.





A CRPF official earlier said that an alert sentry at the guard post of the 23 Battalion spotted the two militants carrying bags and an AK-47 rifle approaching the camp at around 4.30 a.m.



The sentry fired forcing the militants to flee, averting an attack on the camp.

"However, during searches in the peripheral area of the camp, it was found that the militants had entered a building in the area that was subsequently surrounded.

"Firing exchanges are continuing between the holed-up militants and the security forces," the police officer added.