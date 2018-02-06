Terror charges filed against Yasin Bhatkal, others

[India], Feb. 06 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday framed conspiracy and other terror charges against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist Yasin Bhatkal and eight others in a case of setting up an illegal arms factory in the national capital.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma framed the charges of conspiracy (Section 18) and being a member of terrorist gang or organisation (Section 20) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Besides Bhatkal, the court also framed charges against other alleged IM members Zia-Ur- Rehman, Tehsin Akhtar, Mohammad Waqar Azhar, Mohammad Maroof, Mohammad Saquib Ansari, Imteyaz Alam and Aijaz Shaikh.

The hearing in the case will begin from March 7. (ANI)